No room for presidential system, observes Khuhro

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President and Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Wednesday that there is no room for a presidential system in the country

Without the Constitution, there is no room for a presidential system in the country and a presidential system cannot come without breaking the constitution, so Imran Khan should stop dreaming of a presidential system.

Khuhro expressed these views while addressing party workers at his residence here on Wednesday.

He said that ‘even the president or the prime minister does not have the courage to break the constitution for the presidential system in the country, because those who break the constitution after the 18th amendment will be the perpetrators of Article 6’, so those who talk about the presidential system were staying in the fools paradize and were ignorant of the constitution.

He said that the nation had rejected the martial law and the presidential system in the past, adding now there was a unanimous decision of the nation to maintain a democratic and federal parliamentary system in the country, as all the democratic forces and the nation were in agreement that under the constitution, every institution should stay within its limits and fulfill its responsibilities so that the country could develop more.

He said that Imran Khan was against the democratic forces and democracy, and for that he wanted chaos and crisis in the country for his stubbornness and ego, but all the democratic forces together would continue to play a role for the continuation of democracy including the supremacy of the constitution and parliament in the country.

He said that in the 2018 elections, the RTS system failed and the PPP was deprived of the majority in the federation, but as a result of the next transparent elections, the PPP would form the government in the federation with the power of the people and we would make Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the prime minister.

He said that Imran Khan was admitting that his biggest mistakes of his life were the tenure extension of the former army chief, making Raja Sikandar Sultan as the Chief Election Commissioner, going to Russia during the Ukraine war and marrying Reham Khan. Hence, how can he be the leader of a nation as Khan has made mistakes on mistakes, he asked. He said that Imran should also let the nation know that getting power and cheating the people were also his mistakes.

He claimed that preparations had been started for the 15th death anniversary commemoration of Shaheed Benazir Bhatto on 27th December in which lakhs of people would participate.