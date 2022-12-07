Portugal to face Morocco in World Cup quarter-final on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Portugal and Morocco would meet in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 10. In the Round of 16, Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1 while Morocco took out Spain on penalties.

Portugal is -151 on the moneyline to claim a spot in the semifinals over Morocco (+455). The odds to hit the over on the 2.5-goal total are +115, with -145 odds to finish under that total.

Portugal faced Switzerland in its last match and picked up a victory by a final score of 6-1. The victorious Portugal side took 13 shots, outshooting Switzerland by three. Goncalo Ramos for three goals in the match against Switzerland.

Morocco clinched a victory on penalty kicks against Spain in its last game on December 6.Spain outshot Morocco 13 to six. In the squad’s scoreless effort, Walid Cheddira led Morocco with two shots.