Portugal to face Morocco in World Cup quarter-final on Saturday

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Portugal and Morocco would meet in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 10. In the Round of 16, Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1 while Morocco took out Spain on penalties.

Portugal is -151 on the moneyline to claim a spot in the semifinals over Morocco (+455). The odds to hit the over on the 2.5-goal total are +115, with -145 odds to finish under that total.

Portugal faced Switzerland in its last match and picked up a victory by a final score of 6-1. The victorious Portugal side took 13 shots, outshooting Switzerland by three. Goncalo Ramos for three goals in the match against Switzerland.

Morocco clinched a victory on penalty kicks against Spain in its last game on December 6.Spain outshot Morocco 13 to six. In the squad’s scoreless effort, Walid Cheddira led Morocco with two shots.

Staff Report

