Nayeem Khan urges world to take cognizance of grim HR situation in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: Incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nayeem Ahmad Khan has urged the influential world governments to take cognizance of fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a statement said the Modi regime has turned IIOJK into

a virtual hell for its inhabitants. He said the Modi government has snatched

every right of the Kashmiris including the right to live and their lives and

dignity are at the mercy of brutal Indian troops.

The APHC leader said extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances,

harassment and humiliation of ordinary citizens, arbitrary arrests and

attacks on human rights defenders by the Indian occupation forces have

become a norm in the occupied territory. He said India is using these

colonial-era tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for right to

self-determination. He, however, maintained that the policy of oppression

and suppression could not deter the Kashmiri masses from pursuing their

legitimate struggle.

Nayeem Khan said the youth of Kashmir who have taken up the mantle of

freedom movement have been scripting a new history of resistance against

India’s illegal occupation by laying down their precious lives for the

freedom of their motherland. He said, India must bear in mind the fact that

genuine freedom movements cannot be suppressed through the use of force.

The APHC leader deplored that the Indian government was attempting to change

the demographic composition of IIOJK through political and administrative

machinations in gross violation of international law and the UN Security

Council resolutions. He said it is high time that the world should come

forward in a big way and influence the Indian government to stop its naked

aggression against the Kashmiris.

He also expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of the illegally

detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India and

appealed to the world human rights organizations to play an effective role

in their immediate release.