NATIONAL

Nayeem Khan urges world to take cognizance of grim HR situation in IIOJK

By Staff Report

SRINAGAR: Incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nayeem Ahmad Khan has urged the influential world governments to take cognizance of fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a statement said the Modi regime has turned IIOJK into
a virtual hell for its inhabitants. He said the Modi government has snatched
every right of the Kashmiris including the right to live and their lives and
dignity are at the mercy of brutal Indian troops.

The APHC leader said extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances,
harassment and humiliation of ordinary citizens, arbitrary arrests and
attacks on human rights defenders by the Indian occupation forces have
become a norm in the occupied territory. He said India is using these
colonial-era tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for right to
self-determination. He, however, maintained that the policy of oppression
and suppression could not deter the Kashmiri masses from pursuing their
legitimate struggle.

Nayeem Khan said the youth of Kashmir who have taken up the mantle of
freedom movement have been scripting a new history of resistance against
India’s illegal occupation by laying down their precious lives for the
freedom of their motherland. He said, India must bear in mind the fact that
genuine freedom movements cannot be suppressed through the use of force.

The APHC leader deplored that the Indian government was attempting to change
the demographic composition of IIOJK through political and administrative
machinations in gross violation of international law and the UN Security
Council resolutions. He said it is high time that the world should come
forward in a big way and influence the Indian government to stop its naked
aggression against the Kashmiris.

He also expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of the illegally
detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India and
appealed to the world human rights organizations to play an effective role
in their immediate release.

