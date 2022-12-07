NATIONAL

Policeman martyred in terrorists attack on Bannu police-post

By Staff Report

BANNU/KARACHI: A gang of terrorists martyred a head constable during late-night duty at Police-Post Kangar Bridge in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to police, the terrorists carried out an armed attack at the Police-Post in Kangar Bridge area near Bannu. As a result, a policeman was martyred.

The police retaliated by firing but the terrorists fled the scene in the darkness of the night. The police have launched search operation to capture the fleeing terrorists. Panic gripped the area soon after the incident.

Later, funeral for of martyred Police Head Constable Sardar Ali Khan Marwat was offered at Police Line Bannu.

The funeral was attended by District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal, SP Investigations Zia Hassan, other police officers, and a large number of dignitaries and relatives of the martyred cop.

On the occasion, DPO Muhammad Iqbal expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the martyr. He said the martyr’s blood would not go in vain.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Banu Syed Ashfaq Anwar visited Police-Post Kangar Bridge and conducted a detailed inspection of the crime scene. He issued strict instructions to the investigation staff on the spot to carry out the investigation on modern scientific lines, trace the accused and bring them to justice.

Bomb blast damages power pylons

Meanwhile, some saboteurs made an attempt on Wednesday to blow up a 500KV high transmission line near NDT in Jamshoro.

The blast, however, damaged two electricity pylons. Panic gripped the area soon after the blast. Police have cordoned off the area and called in a bomb disposal squad. According to initial reports, no loss of life was reported in the blast. The officials informed that the bomb device which went off was homemade. Jamshoro SSP Imran Qureshi said that two electric poles were affected by the explosion.

 

Staff Report

