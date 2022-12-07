Sports

Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship begins

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of 1st Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship was held at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan graced the occasion as Chief Guest and declared the Championship open.

Earlier during his welcome address. Tournament Director Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja said that the National Squash tournament will be organized every alternate year. The event will prove to be instrumental in promoting Squash at National level and will also provide an opportunity to domestic players to show their professional acumen. The tournament director also appreciated the players, officials, sponsors and Commander Karachi for their support and presence during this mega event.

The Championship will be held from 6-10 December 2022 and will comprise of 54 matches. Top national players will be seen in action during the event. Players from across the country comprising 28 Men and 28 Women are participating in this championship.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of civil & military dignitaries, sponsors and senior squash players.

NATIONAL

Policeman martyred in terrorists attack on Bannu police-post

BANNU/KARACHI: A gang of terrorists martyred a head constable during late-night duty at Police-Post Kangar Bridge in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. According...

UNGA adopts Pakistan-piloted resolution to bolster UN’s relief system

Amid rising hate crimes against Muslims in India, US monitoring religious freedom situation

Portugal hero Ramos ‘never dreamt’ of World Cup hat-trick

