Governor administers oath to Khayal Castro as provincial minister

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered oath to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khyal Ahmed Castro as Provincial Minister at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday.

Secretary I&C Punjab Zahoor Hussain read out the notification regarding the appointment.

Chief Secretary Punjab Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Provincial Minister Basharat Ahmad Raja, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Nabil Awan, Secretaries of various departments and members of Provincial Assembly attended the oath taking ceremony.