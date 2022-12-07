NATIONAL

Governor administers oath to Khayal Castro as provincial minister

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered oath to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khyal Ahmed Castro as Provincial Minister at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday.

Secretary I&C Punjab Zahoor Hussain read out the notification regarding the appointment.

Chief Secretary Punjab Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Provincial Minister Basharat Ahmad Raja, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Nabil Awan, Secretaries of various departments and members of Provincial Assembly attended the oath taking ceremony.

Previous articleChief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship begins
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No room for presidential system, observes Khuhro

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President and Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Wednesday that there is no room for a presidential system in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nayeem Khan urges world to take cognizance of grim HR situation in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: Incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nayeem Ahmad Khan has urged the influential world governments to take cognizance of fast deteriorating...
Read more
NATIONAL

Policeman martyred in terrorists attack on Bannu police-post

BANNU/KARACHI: A gang of terrorists martyred a head constable during late-night duty at Police-Post Kangar Bridge in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNGA adopts Pakistan-piloted resolution to bolster UN’s relief system

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution, submitted by Pakistan on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amid rising hate crimes against Muslims in India, US monitoring religious freedom situation

WASHINGTON: A U.S. State Department spokesman on Tuesday defended the Biden administration's decision not to designate India as country of particular concern under the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fatyana doubts capacity, commitment of Pakistan to implement SDGs

ISLAMABAD: Former Convener of Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Riaz Fatyana on Wednesday said that Pakistan has excellent legislation and policy frameworks in terms of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Nayeem Khan urges world to take cognizance of grim HR situation...

SRINAGAR: Incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nayeem Ahmad Khan has urged the influential world governments to take cognizance of fast deteriorating...

Policeman martyred in terrorists attack on Bannu police-post

UNGA adopts Pakistan-piloted resolution to bolster UN’s relief system

Amid rising hate crimes against Muslims in India, US monitoring religious freedom situation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.