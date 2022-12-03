Imran Khan says will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies this month

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies this month.

Addressing PTI KP lawmakers via video link from his Zaman Town mansion in Lahore, Imran Khan said that his dialogue offer to PDM was just meant to emphasize gravity of the situation.

The former premier lamented that the ruling coalition had rebuffed his offer for talks, adding that PTI will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the current month and go for polls.

He once again reiterated that PTI has the full backing of CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and CM KP Mahmood Khan and both will dissolve the provincial assemblies on his first call.

“My offer was in good faith for sake of nation,” Imran said, reiterating that the government does not want to hold elections.

PTI Sindh MPAs submit resignations to Imran Khan

All 26 MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly have submitted their resignations to former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan.

According to details, a delegation of PTI Sindh MPAs – headed by Ali Zaidi – called on the former premier at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and other members were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, all 26 MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly have submitted their resignations to Imran Khan.

The parliamentary party reaffirmed their support to PTI Chairman’s Haqeeqi Azadi, saying that the provincial assembly seats belonged to Imran. “We will support Imran’s every decision,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

Imran calls for releasing Swati, disassociating from Bajwa’s ‘fascist actions’

PTI chief Imran Khan said on Saturday that he had hoped the new military leadership, after the retirement of former army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa, would have “disassociated from the eight months of Bajwa’s fascist actions against [the] PTI, the media and critical journalists”.

In a series of tweets, the former premier claimed that the “entire nation was shocked at the vindictive cruelty” PTI Senator Azam Swati was being subjected to and questioned what his crimes were.

“For intemperate language and asking questions which is the right of anyone in a democracy?” Imran asked.

He further stated that internationally, Pakistan and its military were being perceived “increasingly negatively” because the incumbent federal government was “seen as a mere puppet government”.

Imran said that “74-year-old Senator Swati must be released immediately, not only because he committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture”, but because the “petulant and vengeful targeting” was undermining the military’s credibility.

He maintained the military’s credibility was “critical for a strong Pakistan”.

Last week, Senator Azam Swati was taken into custody for the second time after a raid at his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Islamabad for allegedly tweeting against senior military officials.

He was later produced before a judicial magistrate, who handed him over to the FIA on a two-day physical remand.

Moreover, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) prohibited the broadcast and rebroadcast of Swati’s speeches, news conferences and his media coverage, including as a guest at a talk show, statements or tickers, on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

Taken to Kuchlak Jail

A day earlier, Swati was allegedly transferred to Kuchlak Jail on Friday morning by the Balochistan police.

The Senator’s daughter Farah Swati said he suffered “chest pains” and “breathing issues” on Thursday night and was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) early this morning, in Islamabad.

However, she added that he was later discharged “before his lab results came back” and was taken into custody by Quetta police.

She also revealed that the family had been informed that Swati had been taken to Quetta as she pleaded with the nation for its support and “raise a voice” for her father.