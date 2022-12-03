‘India uses brutal torture techniques to disable Kashmiris’

ISLAMABAD: Brutal and inhuman torture techniques employed by Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel like the torture in custody, firing on peaceful protesters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, have left thousands of Kashmiris disabled for life, including over 200 losing eyesight in one or both eyes.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, today, stated that among the most brutal tactics used in the territory by Indian troops to disable and maim the Kashmiris include firing of bullets, pellets, teargas and PAVA (made of pelargonic acid vanillylamide, an organic compound found in natural chilli pepper) shells on peaceful protesters as well as resorting to severe beatings, electric shock, crushing the leg muscles with a wooden roller, burning with heated objects and hanging upside down in interrogation centres.

Besides, booby traps, landmines and mine blasts are also used against the hapless Kashmiris which have caused thousands of deaths and disabled innocent people of Kashmir since 1947, the report said. Cases of disabilities have increased manifold since India started using deadly pellets as over three thousand Kashmiris are at the verge of losing vision in one or both eyes, it added.

The report urged the international community to take notice of Indian government’s inhuman act of disabling the Kashmiris under a systematic torture mechanism in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Dr Musaib, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Ghulam Nabi War, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed and Muhammad Aaqib as well as Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their separate statements said, the Indian troops and police personnel are arresting innocent youth and children in the territory and subjecting them to torture, rendering them physically disabled.

They said that many international organisations, including Human Rights Watch, had released eye-opening reports regarding Indian brutalities on the Kashmiri people but despite that the Indian oppression in IIOJK was increasing day-by-day. They appealed to the UN and world powers to play their role in halting the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.