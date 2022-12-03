NATIONAL

‘India uses brutal torture techniques to disable Kashmiris’

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Brutal and inhuman torture techniques employed by Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel like the torture in custody, firing on peaceful protesters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,  have left thousands of Kashmiris disabled for life, including over 200 losing eyesight in one or both eyes.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, today, stated that among the most brutal tactics used in the territory by Indian troops to disable and maim the Kashmiris include firing of bullets, pellets, teargas and PAVA (made of pelargonic acid vanillylamide, an organic compound found in natural chilli pepper) shells on  peaceful protesters as well as resorting to severe beatings, electric shock, crushing the leg muscles with a wooden roller, burning with heated objects and hanging upside down in interrogation centres.

Besides, booby traps, landmines and mine blasts are also used against the hapless Kashmiris which have caused thousands of deaths and disabled innocent people of Kashmir since 1947, the report said. Cases of disabilities have increased manifold since India started using deadly pellets as over three thousand Kashmiris are at the verge of losing vision in one or both eyes, it added.

The report urged the international community to take notice of Indian government’s inhuman act of disabling the Kashmiris under a systematic torture mechanism in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Dr Musaib, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Ghulam Nabi War, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed and Muhammad Aaqib as well as Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their separate statements said, the Indian troops and police personnel are arresting innocent youth and children in the territory and subjecting them to torture, rendering them physically disabled.

They said that many international organisations, including Human Rights Watch, had released eye-opening reports regarding Indian brutalities on the Kashmiri people but despite that the Indian oppression in IIOJK was increasing day-by-day. They appealed to the UN and world powers to play their role in halting the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Previous articleImran Khan says will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies this month
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran Khan says will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies this month

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies this...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two muggers killed; CTD nicks four ‘suspects’ in IBO

LAHORE/FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Police on Saturday claimed to have killed two robbers in a shootout while the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four suspects during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three found dead, one unconscious in Murree hotel

RAWALPINDI/MUREE: Three tourists were found dead and another fainted in a room of private hotel in the remits of Patriata Police on Saturday, informed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Another sedition case registered against Shahbaz Gill in Balochistan

CHAMAN: Another case was registered on Saturday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in Qila Abdullah area of Balochistan on charges of using...
Read more
NATIONAL

Naval Chief visits Turkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy informed on Saturday that Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Turkiye, Germany and Azerbaijan. According to PN...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘India uses brutal torture techniques to disable Kashmiris’

ISLAMABAD: Brutal and inhuman torture techniques employed by Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel like the torture in custody, firing on peaceful protesters...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Another sedition case registered against Shahbaz Gill in Balochistan

CHAMAN: Another case was registered on Saturday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in Qila Abdullah area of Balochistan on charges of using...

Naval Chief visits Turkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan

‘India uses brutal torture techniques to disable Kashmiris’

Pirzada emphasizes incorporating technological advancement in field of disability

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.