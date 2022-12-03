NATIONAL

Two muggers killed; CTD nicks four ‘suspects’ in IBO

By Staff Report

LAHORE/FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Police on Saturday claimed to have killed two robbers in a shootout while the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four suspects during an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

According to a spokesman, the CTD detained suspects identified as: Ali Raza, Ali Akbar Zahir, and Mehmood Naik Muhammad. He said that during the IBO, as many nine suspected people were also quizzed. Officials seized banned literature and other items from the arrested suspects.

The spokesman further said the CTD teams conducted 327 IBOs in different parts of the province in a week, frisked and checked 14,000 people, detained 42 suspects, and registered cases.

Two muggers killed

On the other hand, the Faisalabad Police on Saturday claimed to have killed two robbers in a shootout.

According to police, the two robbers committed a robbery in Hajiabad area and holed up in a shop after fleeing.

On information, a police team led by Millat Town Police SHO Rana Mugfoor, chased the fleeing accused and spotted them at a shop in the area. When police reached there, a shootout took place and in crossfire, two robbers were killed. The police have started further probe into the incident.

 

Staff Report

