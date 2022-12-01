CITY

WCLA kicks off beautification of The Mall under Dilkash Lahore project  

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday inaugurated the first phase of its renovation project of Dilkash Lahore for restoration and beautification of The Mall.

Punjab Secretary for LG and Community Development Syed Mubashar Hassan was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Dayal Singh Mansion on The Mall.

The initiative is a part of Dilkash Punjab project to beautify the major cities of the province. The beautification works were assigned to the WCLA by the Local Government Community Development Department.

The project, starting from Charring-Cross to Old Tollinton Market, will cost Rs487.7 million. In first phase of the project, development of recreational areas, including public gathering places, public sitting areas, electric lighting, with traditional activities will also be done and billboards, directional signs and historical plaques will also be placed at different locations.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the purpose of the initiative was to enhance historic and aesthetic look of The Mall and turn it into a tourist spot. “Being the heart of Lahore the Mall has always been the center of attraction and this endeavor will further increase beautification of the road. We are excited to execute this project as it will help in reviving an old glory of the Mall and its historic fabric”, Lashari said.

 

 

 

Staff Report

