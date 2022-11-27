NATIONAL

630 kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers in Daraban

By Staff Report

D.I.KHAN: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daraban, Nadir Nazar taking action against land grabbers, retrieved 630 Kanal land from illegal possession.

The assistant commissioner, along with Naib Tehsildar Daraban, local police, officials of Revenue department and Tehsil Muncipal administration, took action against the land grabbers following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

During the operation, 630 kanals of state land was recovered.

Later, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Nadir Nazr, encroachments were also removed in Daraban Bazar by taking action against temporary encroachments.

Besides, the AC also checked the prices of essential commodities at various shops. He imposed heavy fines on the shopkeepers involved in illegal profiteering.

He asked the shopkeepers to display the price lists at prominent places and warned them of strict action against those involved in hoarding and profiteering.

 

 

Staff Report

