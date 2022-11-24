NATIONAL

SC orders Interior Minister, Sindh CS to recover ‘missing’ Baloch girls

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the Interior Secretary and the Sindh chief secretary to ensure safe recovery of missing Baloch girls, disappeared from Sindh and submit a report to the court in first week of January 2023.

During hearing of the case, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the tops officials to speed up efforts for recovery of the missing Baloch girls.

The mother of missing Mahreen Baloch, told the court that her ex-husband Asif Baloch had got her daughters disappeared from the last six years and that she was only looking towards the court for justice. The CJ remarked that the state is responsible for the security of citizens and tracing missing persons.

Justice Athar Minallah further enquired that who was to be held responsible if the state failed to retrieve the missing persons.

The Hyderabad police DIG told the court that efforts were being made to recover the missing girls. The court then adjourned the case till next hearing.

 

Staff Report

