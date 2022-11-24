NATIONAL

FBR transfers officials allegedly involved in leaking tax details of outgoing COAS family

By Shahzad Paracha

Islamabad: Federal Board of Revenue on Thursday directed two Inland Revenue Service grade 18 officials to report to headquarters from Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Lahore.

According to notification, Deputy Commissioners CTO Atif Nawaz Warriach and Zahoor Ahmad directed the report to the admin pool FBR with immediate effect and until further orders.

The above-mentioned officers are directed to relinquish/assume charge, using online HRMS facility made available to FBR or by using their IJP logins, as per the notification.

Earlier, Finance minister Ishaq Dar in a TV interview said that FBR has traced officials involved in leakage of tax information of COAS Bajwa’s family members.

The finance minister shared that one person involved in the leak is from Lahore and another from Rawalpindi.

Dar said that leaking the army chief’s income tax returns was “illegal”.

He also said that “The law does not allow the release of army chief or anyone else’s income tax returns without a court order,”.

It is pertinent to note that the name of Atif Warriach was circulating on the social media that he leaked the tax details of COAS Bajwa family from his Integrated Tax Management system account.

Under the law, no one can share or leak this information except the authorities allowed specifically under section 216(3) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

Under the rules there is penalty provided for such unauthorised leak.

FBR spokesperson Afaque Quershi said that SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha and Chairman FBR were investigating this matter.

I can confirm both officials’ involvement after asking from Tariq Pasha and Chairman FBR, he added.

Previous articleSC orders Interior Minister, Sindh CS to recover ‘missing’ Baloch girls
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC orders Interior Minister, Sindh CS to recover ‘missing’ Baloch girls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the Interior Secretary and the Sindh chief secretary to ensure safe recovery of missing Baloch...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to life: Musarat Cheema

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is determined to lead the “Haqeeqi Azadi” March despite being injured and severe threats to his life...
Read more
NATIONAL

WFP unveils CSP-2023-27 to address Pakistan’s food security nutrition needs

ISLAMABAD: The World Food Programme (WFP) launched its new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027, progressive shift from its traditional role as a provider of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM warns against laxity in execution of Kissan Package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he would not tolerate any laxity in the implementation of Kissan Package announced by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amidst security threats, arrangements for PTI long march finalized

RAWALPINDI: The district administration, police, city traffic police and Rescue-1122 on Thursday finalized all arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rallies and public gathering. Police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliamentary body okays confirmation of 3 JCP-recommended IHC judges

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment has approved recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for the confirmation of three judges of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to...

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is determined to lead the “Haqeeqi Azadi” March despite being injured and severe threats to his life...

Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia

‘Taiwan is China’s Taiwan’, says China’s defense ministry in rejection to U.S. report

WFP unveils CSP-2023-27 to address Pakistan’s food security nutrition needs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.