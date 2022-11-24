HEADLINES

FIA recommends names of M-6 Motorway scam accused for ECL

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The FIA on Thursday recommended putting names of the accused of M-6 fund misappropriation on exit control list on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh, in a letter to the FIA Immigration Islamabad, recommended keeping the names of the accused in motorway M-6 funds scam in the no-fly list.

Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroz Tashfeen Alam, DC Matiari Adnan Rashid, Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Mansoor Abbasi and branch manager Sindh Bank Mir Mohammad Suhag have been included in the list of the accused.

Earlier, the National Highway Authority (NHA) had sought details of the misappropriated motorway funds from the Sindh government.

A fact-finding committee of the NHA also visited Matiari and Naushehro Feroz districts. The committee members held meetings with real owners of the land and sought details from them, sources said.

The highway authority had also demanded of the provincial government to handover the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for inquiry into the scam.

The amount was released by the NHA to deputy commissioners for procurement of land for construction of the M-6 motorway from Hyderabad to Sukkur.

DC Naushehro Feroz Tashfeen Alam has been in hiding and the Sindh government has constituted a team for his arrest.

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drawn Rs 1.82 billion cash from bank for procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused and earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques, according to case papers.

 

Previous articleFBR transfers officials allegedly involved in leaking tax details of outgoing COAS family
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FBR transfers officials allegedly involved in leaking tax details of outgoing COAS family

Islamabad: Federal Board of Revenue on Thursday directed two Inland Revenue Service grade 18 officials to report to headquarters from Corporate Tax Office (CTO)...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC orders Interior Minister, Sindh CS to recover ‘missing’ Baloch girls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the Interior Secretary and the Sindh chief secretary to ensure safe recovery of missing Baloch...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to life: Musarat Cheema

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is determined to lead the “Haqeeqi Azadi” March despite being injured and severe threats to his life...
Read more
NATIONAL

WFP unveils CSP-2023-27 to address Pakistan’s food security nutrition needs

ISLAMABAD: The World Food Programme (WFP) launched its new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027, progressive shift from its traditional role as a provider of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM warns against laxity in execution of Kissan Package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he would not tolerate any laxity in the implementation of Kissan Package announced by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amidst security threats, arrangements for PTI long march finalized

RAWALPINDI: The district administration, police, city traffic police and Rescue-1122 on Thursday finalized all arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rallies and public gathering. Police...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Stuttering Uruguay held by South Korea in entertaining stalemate

AL RAYYAN: Uruguay faltered in their World Cup opener against a lively and energetic South Korea after they were held to a 0-0 draw on Thursday...

PTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to life: Musarat Cheema

Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia

‘Taiwan is China’s Taiwan’, says China’s defense ministry in rejection to U.S. report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.