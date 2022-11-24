Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups

By Staff Report

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups as he opened the scoring on Thursday in Portugal’s World Cup clash with Ghana.

The 37-year-old set the record when he smashed home a penalty in the 65th minute at the 974 Stadium in Doha to give Portugal the lead in the Group H clash with the Black Stars.

He overtakes Pele and Germans Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose, who all scored in four World Cups. Ronaldo also extended his own world record tally of international goals to 118.

He won the spot-kick himself when he was brought down by a challenge from Mohammed Salisu.

It merits mention that Manchester United announced this week that Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect after he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag in a TV interview, but he has showed no signs of strain from the bitter end to his time at Old Trafford.

Staff Report

