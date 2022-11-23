Gen Bajwa moves summary for appointment of new army chief

PM Shehbaz contemplates options for new army chief appointment

Shehbaz, Asif Zardari, Nawaz discuss ‘available options’

‘Pick’ for new COAS to be made within 48 hours: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff late Tuesday night moved a summary to the Ministry of Defence for appointment of new chief of army staff, containing names of six senior-most lieutenant-generals of Pakistan Army.

“GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of CJCSC [Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee] and COAS, containing names of six senior most Lt Gens including: Lt-Gen Asim Munir, Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad, Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt-Gen Nauman Zakria, Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid and Lt-Gen Amir Raza, to MoD,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The move has broken the stalemate over the appointment of new army chief and the CJCSC which had captivated the political landscape of the country for the past few weeks.

Sources in the government say that before the summary was finally moved, Gen Bajwa held a quiet meeting with PM Shehbaz and all the matters were sorted out. However, when asked, SAPM Fahd Husain did not confirm it.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also remained preoccupied with back-to-back meetings in contemplating measures and moves to get the name of the new Chief of Army Staff finalised. However, the meeting between PM Shehbaz and Asif Zardari helped break stakemate over the new appointments.

In this regard, several meetings were held besides contacts made on phone with party leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Though the prime minister’s office did not share much details on the meetings, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told media that a decision on “who will be the next chief of army staff” would be made public over the next 48 hours, claiming there was no “conflict” with security institution over army chief appointment.

“There would not be any undue [delay] in the process and I am asking for another 48 hours,” he told the anchorperson during a live talk show at a private TV channel on Tuesday.

When asked about the status of the new COAS appointment process, Asif said: “Yesterday, we sent the letter [from the ministry to the military command]. Now, if we get the dossiers today or tomorrow, it is a matter of routine.” He went on to say, “Once they get the summary, then it is a formal move because then it has to go to the cabinet….. [for endorsement].”

Kh Asif explained that then the advice would go to the President and then hopefully…. the same day or the next day the [matter] would be sorted out.

The Defense Minister claimed the names [of the new army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff] would be public tomorrow or the day after.

A “smooth transaction” would take place in appointment of the new chief.”

To a question, Kh Asif ruled out there was any conflict with security institution over army chief appointment. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have consultation with coalition partners and the security institution would also have discussion on this matter”, he pointed out.

“The government has zero conflict on this important matter”, he said.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, the federal minister said Imran Khan had changed his mind and avoided to create trouble on security matters.

Cabinet meeting on Nov 24

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a special meeting of the federal cabinet for Thursday, November 24.

It is expected that he will take all cabinet members into confidence over his “pick” for the next army chief before he departs on an official tour to Turkiye.

Other political and economic developments are also expected to be reviewed during the cabinet meeting.

The agenda of the cabinet meeting is not expected to be disclosed until late on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz, Kh Asif discuss COAS appointment

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Kh Asif called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to hold discussion over the matters pertaining to the appointment of next army chief.

Special Assistant to the PM Malik Ahmad Khan was also present during the meeting.

A day earlier, Khawaja Asif held a meeting with the PM.

After the meeting, Khawaja Asif revealed to the media that it was a routine meet up where matters regarding national interest, as well as important appointments came under discussion.

On Monday, the defence minister revealed at the National Assembly that the General Headquarters (GHQ) has been informed that the ministry of defence has received Prime Minister Shehbaz’s letter in relation to the appointment of a new chief of army staff.

After meeting PM Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif revealed that despite the consultations and discussions, there are still a few technical aspects that are yet to be finalised. The defense minister had said that matters pertaining to important appointments would be completed by November 25 to 26.

PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss options

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM’s House in Islamabad.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari discussed the country’s political and economic situation during the meeting. Sources said that both the leaders also discussed the appointment of new army chief.

During the meeting, the leaders also made telephonic conversation with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

On the occasion, Asif Ali Zardari enquired after the health of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister thanked the former President for the visit.

‘Avoid speculations’

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb refuted reports that the Prime Minister Office had received summary for the appointment of new Chief of Army Staff.

Taking to her twitter handle on Tuesday, she said “speculations” should be avoided over this important matter, adding that no summary had been received so far. “As soon as the Prime Minister office receives the summary, the media would be informed”, she added.