Gen Bajwa lauds contribution of troops for peace, stability in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: As part of his farewell visits, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) visited Quetta Garrison on Tuesday.

COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument and interacted with officers and troops. COAS appreciated efforts and contributions of the Corps and its formations towards peace and stability in the province, their assistance to provincial govt during recent flooding and socio-economic development.

Later, COAS inaugurated Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Quetta (ICQ) first-ever cardiac facility of 120 beds established in collaboration with United Arab Emirates (UAE). UAE Ambassador, Director UPAP, Governor Balochistan and Chief Secretary Balochistan were also present on the occasion.

COAS said that this cardiac institute will serve the population of Balochistan at Quetta and two more such facilities are also planned for Balochistan under the same project. COAS also presented Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam on behalf of President of Pakistan to H.E Abdullah Khalifa Saeed Al-Ghafeli, Director UPAP.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited Command & Staff College (C&SC) and School of Infantry & Tactics (SI&T). During the visits, COAS interacted with faculty and student officers. Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.