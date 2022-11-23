NATIONAL

Gardezi inaugurates fruit and vegetable market in Jaranwala

By Staff Report

Lahore: All agricultural markets in the province are being linked together in view of the welfare of farmers. In these model markets, the establishment of a farmer platform and the record of collection of market fees through the Android application “Mandi App”. is being set up so that the role of middlemen could be made limited and the farmers get full compensation for their labour . Moreover plantations are being done in model markets. New fruit and vegetable markets are being set up preferably near villages so that farmers do not have to face difficulty in selling their produce.

These views were expressed by Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardizi while inaugurating the fruit and vegetable market in Jaranwala District, Faisalabad. The Provincial Minister of Agriculture further said that all arrangements have been made to keep agricultural markets free from illegal encroachment and market fee schedule, commission and daily rates are being displayed in clear places in model markets.

After the implementation of the PAMRA Act, the system of agricultural markets is being developed on modern lines, benefiting all the stakeholders. So far, more than 100 new markets have been established under the Public Private Partnership so that the farmers could directly benefited and the role of the middleman can be limited. Farmers will get reasonable compensation ,for their hard work.

Apart from this, standard sanitation arrangements have been made in model markets across the province and prices are being fixed on the basis of daily auction.

On this occasion, Director Agriculture Extension Faisalabad Abdul Hameed ,a large number of officers and employees of Punjab Agriculture Department including Director Water Management Faisalabad and farmers participated.

Staff Report

