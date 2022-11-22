NATIONAL

British diplomatic mission in contact with authorities over ‘murder’ of teen

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: The high commission of the United Kingdom said it was in contact with authorities days after a teenage boy from Bradford city in the northern English county of West Yorkshire was allegedly shot dead while on a trip to Pakistan to see family.

Adil Khan, 14, was “murdered while on holiday”, announced Janaza Announcements, a death notification service, on Facebook late on Saturday. “A 14-year-old boy has been murdered in Pakistan while on holiday. Adil Khan, age 14, has sadly passed away,” the post read.

Details about his death are yet to be confirmed.

“We are in contact with the local authorities in Pakistan […] and are providing consular support to [Khan’s] family,” Arab News reported, quoting a press representative at the British mission.

According to The Sun, the Foreign Office of the United Kingdom was also “supporting” Khan’s family.

Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West constituency, said she was “deeply saddened to hear of the murder of young Adil Khan whilst on holiday in Pakistan”, according to ITV.

“I have reached out to the British high commission [in Islamabad] to seek further information,” she added.

Apparently, Khan was at the centre of a missing persons’ inquiry in Bradford in 2019. According to Daily Mail, alerts were put out for his disappearance but he was later found safe and well.

Previous articleFootball fever grips country as Pakistan’s soccer ball features in World Cup
Next articlePTI withdraws request for Islamabad NOC, may set up shop in Rawalpindi
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court closes wealth case against Dar

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday closed a wealth case against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other suspects. The verdict was reserved by the court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court records ECP statement in foreign gifts case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the foreign gifts reference against former prime minister Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif congratulates Kazakhstan president on re-election win

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, on his re-election, his office said, as he secured a second term in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert

ISLAMABAD: Child labour has increased in the supply chains of developed countries and blocs such as the European Union, the US, Canada, Japan, Norway...
Read more
NATIONAL

Killing of Karachi policeman triggers hunt for leads

KARACHI: A policeman chasing a "suspicious vehicle" in the upscale Defence neighbourhood of Karachi late on Monday was killed by a man who authorities...
Read more
NATIONAL

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Balochistan

GANDAKHA: Maryam Jamali should have been preparing for an economics exam. Instead, the teenager from the flood-hit province of Balochistan was helping organise postpartum...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Killing of Karachi policeman triggers hunt for leads

KARACHI: A policeman chasing a "suspicious vehicle" in the upscale Defence neighbourhood of Karachi late on Monday was killed by a man who authorities...

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Balochistan

Pakistan Navy warship arrives in Qatar to guard World Cup

PTI withdraws request for Islamabad NOC, may set up shop in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.