British diplomatic mission in contact with authorities over ‘murder’ of teen

ISLAMABAD: The high commission of the United Kingdom said it was in contact with authorities days after a teenage boy from Bradford city in the northern English county of West Yorkshire was allegedly shot dead while on a trip to Pakistan to see family.

Adil Khan, 14, was “murdered while on holiday”, announced Janaza Announcements, a death notification service, on Facebook late on Saturday. “A 14-year-old boy has been murdered in Pakistan while on holiday. Adil Khan, age 14, has sadly passed away,” the post read.



Details about his death are yet to be confirmed.

“We are in contact with the local authorities in Pakistan […] and are providing consular support to [Khan’s] family,” Arab News reported, quoting a press representative at the British mission.

According to The Sun, the Foreign Office of the United Kingdom was also “supporting” Khan’s family.

Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West constituency, said she was “deeply saddened to hear of the murder of young Adil Khan whilst on holiday in Pakistan”, according to ITV.

“I have reached out to the British high commission [in Islamabad] to seek further information,” she added.

Apparently, Khan was at the centre of a missing persons’ inquiry in Bradford in 2019. According to Daily Mail, alerts were put out for his disappearance but he was later found safe and well.