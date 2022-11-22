PTI withdraws request for Islamabad NOC, may set up shop in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Expected to enter Rawalpindi on Friday to force the government to call snap elections, participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protest march — who earlier sought permission, a no-objection certificate (NOC), from the administration for a prolonged stay in Islamabad — are now anticipated to set up a temporary tent city in the garrison city.

Speaking to the media, Asad Umar, secretary general of the opposition party, when asked whether the PTI planned to stage a sit-in in the city, said the protestors were prepared to set up accommodation in Rawalpindi.

The protestors from across the country have been told by the senior party leadership to converge in Rawalpindi on Friday, the same day when the government is expected to announce a new army chief.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is recovering from gunshot wounds, is expected to join the sit-in the following day.

Umar further said the next plan of action would be shared by Khan on Saturday. “If he [Khan] decides to stay, we will arrange accommodation for the demonstrators,” he added.

Responding to a question about the extent of the security planned for the party chairman considering the reported threat to his life, Umar said the former prime minister will be surrounded by “extraordinary” security measures on his arrival in Rawalpindi.

“With regard to security you are absolutely right, we have had apprehensions before which turned out to be true […] we were receiving reports that his life is in danger and you saw how an attempt was made on his life in an organised manner.

“However, [this time] there will be special security arrangements […] unlike those in place in previous rallies. It was difficult to convince Khan [to accept security], you know he’s a brave man, and he doesn’t want anything between the people and himself,” the former planning minister said.

On the question of the appointment to the office of arm chief, Umar noted whoever succeeded Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the incumbent, will have a big responsibility to steer Pakistan towards becoming a country that was envisioned by its founders.

“He [new army chief] will have this big responsibility on his shoulders that in an evolutionary process, how to take Pakistan to the next phase so it is put on the path to becoming Pakistan envisioned by Muhammad Iqbal and for which Muhammad Ali Jinnah struggled,” he said.