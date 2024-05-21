Three charged in Imran Khan Wazirabad attack case

Three suspects involved in the attack on PTI founder Imran Khan during the long march in Wazirabad have been charged.

The anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala heard the case regarding the attack on Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the charges were read out to the suspects in court, including the main suspect Naveed, and the suspects Waqas and Tayyab Butt. All three suspects pleaded not guilty.

After the indictment proceedings, the court adjourned the hearing until May 25.

It is noteworthy that the main suspect, Naveed, is accused of shooting at Imran Khan, while the suspects Waqas and Tayyab Butt are accused of facilitating and providing weapons.