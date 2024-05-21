9 May ATC hearing: Court displeased with handling of Imran Khan’s sisters’ case

The Anti-Terrorism Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to present records in the cases of May 9 against PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters and others.

Judge Arshad Javed of Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court heard the requests for interim bail in the May 9 cases against Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Umar Ayub, and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, among others.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with Umar Ayub and others, appeared in court. The prosecution again failed to present the records of the accused, which displeased the court.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed ordered the prosecution to establish a procedure for including the accused in the investigation and to inform the accused of the method by this evening.

Subsequently, the court ordered the prosecution to investigate the accused and present a report at the next hearing, while extending the interim bails of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Umar Ayub, and Fawad Chaudhry until June 29.