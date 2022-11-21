Imran making fruitless efforts to pressurize govt: Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Sunday accused Imran Khan of using below-the-par tactics in a bid to pressurize civil and military leadership to book his seat again in the power corridors.

However, he said while talking to a private news channel, Imran Khan’s every effort to exert pressure on the government was in vain. “That is why, he has turned his guns towards ‘Rawalpindi’.”

Zubair said no matter what Imran Khan could do, long march or sit-ins, it was sure that he would not succeed in his ulterior motives.

When the PTI chief drained out his energies while trying to make the Army Chief’s appointment controversial, he took a U-turn yet again by saying that “we have withdrawn from the matter”.

“I ask Imran Khan that when you have publicly announced setting yourself aside from the COAS appointment, you must stick to your words, and refrain from talking about the matter anymore,” Zubair said.

The federal government would not bow down to any unconstitutional demand of Imran Khan, especially related to holding early elections, the PML-N stalwart added.

‘Imran put whole country at stake’

Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on Sunday said that Imran Khan’s whole politics revolves around him as taking a u-turn from own statement was not a new thing for the PTI chief.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, in lust of power, the chairman PTI had put the whole country “at stake”.

To a question, he said the sad firing incident on Imran Khan was condemned by the PDM leaders but there were contradictions in the statements of PTI’s spokespersons regarding the incident that “made the matter suspicious”. “Self-proclaimed largest popular party (PTI) of the country lacked narrative and had to resort to lies,” he added.