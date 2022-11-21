Everyone to get a surprise on Nov 26: Imran

Says ‘discussions’ only after elections date announced

Says he aware of their plans, but was planning ahead

LAHORE: A day after announcing what appeared to be the final showdown with the government, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that everyone will get a surprise on November 26 — the day when his party’s supporters will converge on Rawalpindi for “haqeeqi azadi”.

In a meeting with a group of journalists in Lahore on Sunday, Imran without divulging details said: “I am aware of their plans, but I am planning ahead.”

The former premier reiterated that he was no more concerned about the appointment of next army chief. “I have no problem with whoever they want to appoint as army chief. Now these people [government] are trapped from both sides,” he told his audience.

چئیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان صاحب کی سینئر صحافی سمیع ابراہیم اور بیٹ رپورٹرز کے وفد سے ملاقات اس موقع پر ترجمان وزیراعلی و پنجاب حکومت مسرت جمشید چیمہ بھی موجود تھیں. ملاقات میں عمران خان نے حقیقی آزادی کی جدوجہد اور آگے کے لائحہ عمل پر صحافیوں سے گفتگو کی.- pic.twitter.com/2gTwivmovf — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 20, 2022

Imran, who was voted out as prime minister in April this year, said the incumbent rulers would face defeat if early elections were held in the country. “If these [polls] are not held, there are chances that the country will go bankrupt.”

Speaking on the occasion, the former prime also revealed that he was sent messages through President Arif Alvi for negotiations to end political deadlock in the country. “But I have only one demand, give the date of the election. Only then discussions can take place,” he added.

Toshakhana watch

The former premier said despite using the entire state machinery, the incumbent rulers could not find anything against him except watch that he bought from Toshakhana and later sold it in the market.

The charges of misuse of the Toshakhana against former prime minister Imran Khan took an unusual turn on Tuesday when a well-known Dubai-based businessman came to the fore and claimed he had bought some of the state gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch worth at least Rs2 billion, from Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Umar Farooq Zahoor said he bought expensive items, gifted to the PTI chief by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, for $2 million.

“I am going to court on the issue of the watch,” said Imran while referring to the allegations.

Speaking about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case against Daily Mail, Imran said that the premier is trapped in the London court. “It seems that he will make an out-of-court settlement,” he added.

The PTI chairman said they are making efforts to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections as soon as possible and there is no solution to the country’s problems except new elections.

The former premier said that even using the entire state machinery against him, the corrupt rulers could not extract anything except a watch. He added that he is going to court on this matter and he is sure this propaganda will be exposed in the court.

The PTI chairman said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is also stuck in a case in the London court and there is a chance that he will try to settle the matter out of court there too.

Earlier, Imran Khan chaired a party leaders’ meeting and instructed them about preparations for the Rawalpindi rally on November 26.

In the meeting, Imran Khan said his party will achieve real freedom through a completely constitutional and democratic struggle.

He gave a special task to the party leaders and workers to make sure of good arrangements for the success of his scheduled long march at Rawalpindi on Nov 26.

Imran Khan said the real freedom movement is standing at a decisive point and all the attempts to suppress the demand for real freedom by oppression and fascism have proved unsuccessful.

Imran Khan said he will lead the largest gathering in history on November 26 and people from all walks of life will be welcomed in Rawalpindi.

The PTI chairman said political awareness is on the rise and the nation is fully mobilized for getting its real freedom and rights.

He also instructed his party leaders to prepare the caravans from all over the country and arrange the means of travel.