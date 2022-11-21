NATIONAL

Corrupt elite fattening itself at people’s cost: Asad Umar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has said that during his interaction with people during party’s long march he has met thousands of people and seen hope in their eyes but it is sad that a corrupt elite is enriching itself at their cost.

“We needed a country which was slave to none and where institutions were no bigger than nation.”

Taking to his Twitter handle, Umar wrote an emotional note saying: “In last 10 days in 2nd phase of long march, I had the honour of interacting with thousands of people. Saw their amazing spirit of generosity, the sincerity of their affection, hope in their eyes. It is truly tragic that a corrupt elite has exploited them & enriched themselves.”

“To realize the dreams of these people we need a country which takes its own decisions & is subservient to none. A country in which all power flows from it’s [sic] citizens. A country in which individuals are not bigger than institutions & institutions are not bigger than the nation.”

Fawad blames federal govt for state of affairs

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry held the federal government responsible for the current state of affairs in the country. Taking to Twitter, he claimed that there had been a “52 per cent increase in terrorist incidents since Operation Regime Change”.

He alleged that the government had stopped allocating funds to the tribal areas which should have been prioritized. He lamented that a sinking economy and lack of governance was bringing more destruction for Pakistan.

