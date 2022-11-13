Opinion

City that it was

By Editor's Mail
The civic conditions have become pathetic in the ancient city of Jhelum. It is quite disappointing for me, as I have wonderfully nostalgic memories of my birthplace, where we lived till 1957. The house given to my father by his employers, the Pakistan Railways, had a huge orchard. It comprised a large variety of fruit trees, including pomelo (chakotra), which has now become extinct in Pakistan. It used to be a large-sized grapefruit, but red from the inside when ripe. A creeper of white roses around a tall tree greeted the visitors at entrance through the wooden gate, which could be conveniently opened from the outside, as there were no security issues at the time.
The town has historic importance as the first encounter between Alexander the Great and Indian Raja Porus took place on the banks of Jhelum River in 326BC. Porus surrendered to Alexander despite his large army and 200 battle-trained elephants. When asked by Alexander how he wished to be treated, Porus famously replied, “Treat me as a king would treat another king.” Impressed, Alexander treated him with dignity. The Railway Colony in Jhelum is located on a hillock. According to grapevine, the mound had come into existence due to the fallen temporary houses meant for Alexander’s troops. At the base of the colony, an old man used to live in a mud house who possessed a collection of ancient coins dug out by him over the years. In those days, the Jhelum River was a spectacular sight and visitors to its banks had a great time interacting with serenity, especially in the mornings when the fresh and cool breeze attracted a large number of ‘walkers’. The civil administration and other bodies concerned should restore the glory of Jhelum so that people may again be able to enjoy the sounds and sights of a great city.
PARVEZ RAHIM
KARACHI

