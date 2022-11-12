Climate change reached critical inflection point for Pakistan, world: senator

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the Standing Committee on Defence, observed that the floods that devastated the country in summer was an inflexion point for Pakistan as well as the entire world.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Is Adaptation The New Climate Normal” held in Pakistan Pavilion at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt, Senator Syed highlighted that climate change was a “borderless issue”, a press statement said.

Referring to climate justice and climate financing, he termed these two issues as a priority and a collective responsibility towards humanity.

Responding to a question on the political debate regarding the climate crisis, Senator Syed recalled his first public hearing of the climate committee in 2014 which he organised in the Parliament wherein he stressed redefining national security towards a people-centric approach.

The National Security Policy was adopted in consultation with all stakeholders, and leading to a paradigm shift and redefinition of national security, he said. Now, the focus is more towards human security, environmental security, livelihoods, health, population and education of the people.

Senator Syed commended the secretary general of the United Nations for becoming an advocate of climate justice. At a global level, he demanded the major powers should shift their focus from geopolitics to humanitarian issues.