PTI years in government epitome of incompetence, claims Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that four years of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was a classic example of inefficiency, incompetence and lies.

She claimed, without evidence, that former prime minister Imran Khan compromised national interests for personal political gains. In a statement, she said Khan — a “foreign agent” — made a mockery of himself, the country and the nation.

The minister further claimed now that all the antics of Khan had been exposed, it was clear he had been running a show since the 2014 sit-in.

Khan destroyed employment opportunities and caused inflation to soar as PTI’s years in power would be remembered for the loot and plunder of the country. Referring to foreign gifts reference against Khan, she claimed watches and necklaces gifted to the prime minister were “stolen”.

Khan abused opponents, ran dirty campaigns against martyrs of the Pakistan Army and instigated a revolt against institutions, she claimed, adding the time had come to stop his dirty drama targeting opponents and institutions.