Rs7.95mn paid to complainants in pending dues on ombudsman order

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board, Punjab Workers Welfare Board and Punjab Social Protection Authority have released Rs2.2 million in scholarships under the benevolent fund and Zewar-i-Taleem programme to students in 57 cases of 18 districts after the plaintiffs approached the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for the release of their long-awaited dues to continue studies.

Giving detail of the resolution of public complaints, a spokesman of the office said, in a statement issued on Friday, said the mediation of the Ombudsman resulted in the approval of 18 pending marriage grant cases in 13 districts and the release of Rs2 million to applicants by the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board.

Meanwhile, on the intervention of the ombudsman’s office, the Punjab Workers Welfare Board paid Rs2.6 million while disposing of nine death grant cases in eight districts.

In another development, concerned departments also released a total of Rs1 million to legal heirs who complained to the ombudsman’s office about non-payment of group insurance and farewell grant, the spokesman concluded.

