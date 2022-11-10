Imran to disclose name of ‘second officer’ monitoring execution of his assassination plot

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will disclose the name of the second officer who was also in the control room monitoring the “execution of the plot” – the apparent reference to the assassination attempt on him in Punjab’s Wazirabad city last week.

I wiĺl also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

Imran Khan was wounded by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in the eastern city of Wazirabad on November 3.

In asnother tweet, Khan shared clips of his speeches made almost two months back wherein he had revealed the plot of assassination bid being made at his life.

I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in RYK 24th Sept & Mianwali 7th Oct public rallies. Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script. pic.twitter.com/UsQGp2y3EY — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

One person died in the incident while several members of the PTI chairman’s close circle, including Senator Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf, were injured.

A suspect identified as Naveed was arrested from the crime scene. The suspect admitted to opening fire on the container but did not point out to anyone during the initial investigations.

The former premier, who was removed from power through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April this year, also claimed that he had discovered the assassination plot hatched against him almost two months ago and exposed it in Rahim Yar Khan on September 24 and Mianwali on October 7 during public rallies.

“Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He further stated that, “ I will also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot”

The investigators and the federal government are adamant that the attacker acted alone. However, the PTI leadership including Imran said Naveed was only a pawn who executed the assassination plot hatched by three powerful personalities of the country.

The government and military have dismissed Imran’s claims as lies and fabrications, and threatened to sue the PTI chief for defamation.

Imran Khan launched what is known as a long-march protest rally from Lahore to the capital on October 28, which the former ruling party said will resume on Thursday (tomorrow) at the same place where he was attacked.

Imran’s supporters blocked roads near Islamabad on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close.