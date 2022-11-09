Pakistan beat New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final

SYDNEY: Half-centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan beat New Zealand in dominant fashion to book its place in the T20 World Cup final.

Rizwan scored 57 runs and Azam added 53 as Pakistan made easy work of a 153-run chase on a placid Sydney wicket. It finished with 153-3 in 19.1 overs.

That came after Shaheen Afridi took 2-24 to help restrict New Zealand to a sub-par 152-4 from its 20 overs.

Pakistan awaits the winner of Thursday’s semi-final between India and England in Adelaide. The final will be played in Melbourne on Sunday.

“Luckily the half-century came in the semi-final. It was a tricky pitch,” Rizwan, who was named player of the match, said. “We decided to attack against the new ball. Our start to the tournament wasn’t good, but we kept believing.”

Opting to bat after winning the toss, New Zealand got off to a poor but eventful start.

Finn Allen hit a boundary off the first ball and survived a close leg-before-wicket shout off the second via review. He was then immediately out lbw off the next delivery.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Devon Conway (21) put on 34 runs for the second wicket before the latter was run out at the end of a powerplay.