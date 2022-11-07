NATIONAL

LHC allows Rana Sanaullah’s plea against NAB inquiry

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed a petition, filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah challenging an inquiry of assets beyond means by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, heard the petition.

As the proceedings started, NAB Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari submitted that the bureau had filed its reply on the court directions.

Rana Sanaullah’s counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested his client in connection with a drug case, but he had secured bail from the Lahore High Court.

He submitted that the ANF had accused his client of amassing assets from the drug business whereas NAB had alleged that all assets were amassed through corruption. He submitted that the bureau had also issued a notice to his client for investigations and the same had been challenged.

To a court query about the status of the inquiry, the prosecutor submitted that the bureau was still investigating the matter.
Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that two different institutions had adopted different stances about the same property of his client. He submitted that in its reply, the bureau had also admitted that no evidence of corruption had emerged against his client so far.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural questioned whether the ANF case was still pending.
Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the matter was still pending before the relevant court.

To another query about the NAB reference, the prosecutor submitted that the matter was still at the level of inquiry and no reference had been filed yet.

Subsequently, the bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, allowed the petition of the federal minister against the NAB inquiry.

Previous articlePTI protests choke Rawalpindi city, close motorway
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI protests choke Rawalpindi city, close motorway

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers Monday continued their protest demonstrations in different areas of Rawalpindi city against the assassination attempt on their party Chairman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt warned over petrol, diesel shortage in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Due to limited imports and finite local availability, Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Monday warned the federal government about the possible shortage...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders PTI, Islamabad admn to sort long march NOC issue

ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of a petition Monday filed by the PTI against Islamabad administration’s refusal to grant it permission to hold a rally/sit-in...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC judge recuses himself from hearing Imran Khan’s petition against FIA

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Ali Zia Bajwa on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N submits resolution against Qureshi’s remarks about police uniform

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against the insulting remarks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah...
Read more
NATIONAL

5.4-magnitude quake jolts twin cities

ISLAMABAD: A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday morning, government officials said. The quake hit just after 8:30...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC judge recuses himself from hearing Imran Khan’s petition against FIA

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Ali Zia Bajwa on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the...

PML-N submits resolution against Qureshi’s remarks about police uniform

Several Ukrainian regions issue air raid warnings: Ministry

Dravid to consider changes to India’s side for England semi-final

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.