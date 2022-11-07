Sardar Muhammad Khan Bunglani shot dead near Bolan

BOLAN: Unidentified gunmen shot dead Sardar Muhammad Khan Bunglani near Punjra Pull area of Bolan in district Kachhi of Balochistan province on Monday.

According to rescue sources, Sardar Muhammad Khan Bunglani was shot dead by unidentified armed men near Punjra Pull area of district Kachhi. The armed men fled to unknown destination after swift operation. Panic gripped the area following the incident.

His body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dhadar and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities.

The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned authorities. The police has started a probe into the incident and search for the assailants.