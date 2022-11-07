NATIONAL

ACE books Aleem Khan in govt land sale case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An FIR has been lodged against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan over selling land owned by the government.

As per the FIR, Aleem Khan sold land owned by government with the assistance of the officers of Finance Department, Lahore Development Authority and Irrigation Department.

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has initiated an action against Aleem Khan after filing a case against him. Aleem allegedly sold government-owned land to people on fake documents.

He sold the government-owned land being the owner of Vision Developer Company. Those who took share in fraud are also nominated in the FIR. LDA Director Shafqat Niaz is also nominated in the case.

