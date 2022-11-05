NATIONAL

Punjab govt likely to remove IGP Faisal Shahkar

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Taking congizance of refusal by IG Police Punjab to register FIR of attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other participants of the PTI long march, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, who is also a son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Ealhi, held an important meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the registration of FIR following an attack on Imran Khan and others issues came under discussion.

According to sources privy to the matter, the former prime minister also directed Moonis Elahi to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Faisal Shahkar from his post.

Moonis Elahi accepted Imran Khan’s demand and assured him the removal of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

“Pervaiz Elahi was made the chief minister of Punjab because of you,” he said, adding that they [CM Punjab] will implement on his directions. The difference with IG Punjab surfaced after he refused to register FIR of attack on Imran Khan during PTI long march.

