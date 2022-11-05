Experts for raising awareness on fundamental rights of all ethnic groups

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Commission formed in light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to probe the resentments of Baloch students was held here at Parliament House on Saturday with Member National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Mengal in the chair.

Members deliberated upon the outline of the commission’s report in light of the discussions held during the previous meetings of the commission.

The secretary of the commission briefed the members regarding the progress on the compilation of the report to be presented before the court before December 10, 2022.

Prof Dr Asma Faiz, in her preliminary recommendations, emphasized the importance of acknowledgment and celebration of the ethnic diversity of Pakistan; training and orientation of the students to instill greater sensitivity and receptivity. Awareness about inclusivity and diversity be made part of the curriculum, she stressed.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed endorsed her recommendations and added that the tackling mechanism must be institutionalized and new students should be provided with the necessary training in that regard.

Former chief secretary Balochistan Nasir Mehmood Khosa called for setting up an interministerial body which includes all the relevant stakeholders on the analogy of work done for FATF delisting.

He underlined that the Constitution of Pakistan has guaranteed the protection of individual fundamental human rights of every citizen.

Director General Ministry of Human Rights briefed the members in detail on the international conventions of human rights to which Pakistan is a signatory.

Moreover, the committee was apprised that the high court order for the constitution of the commission to examine the issues of Baloch students has been challenged by the federal government in Supreme Court.

Members with a consensus decided that a letter be written to the prime minister on behalf of the commission to withdraw the government appeals in that regard.

Furthermore, the commission will hold a special meeting in Quetta to meet all stakeholders and the Baloch students.

The commission also directed the chief secretary Balochistan to publicise the recently established special cells at the divisional headquarters level in the press to inform the general public so that people could reach out for the resolution of their grievances.

The commission also sought a compliance report from the chief secretary Balochistan regarding the directions made in the previous meetings, to be submitted within one week.

The commission decided to seek a briefing from the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) during the next meeting.

Senators, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Kamran Murtaza, former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Members, Dr Asma Faiz, Nasir Mehmood Khosa, and senior officials from the Ministry of Human Rights and Interior Ministry were in attendance.