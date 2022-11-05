NATIONAL

Experts for raising awareness on fundamental rights of all ethnic groups

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Commission formed in light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to probe the resentments of Baloch students was held here at Parliament House on Saturday with Member National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Mengal in the chair.

Members deliberated upon the outline of the commission’s report in light of the discussions held during the previous meetings of the commission.

The secretary of the commission briefed the members regarding the progress on the compilation of the report to be presented before the court before December 10, 2022.

Prof Dr Asma Faiz, in her preliminary recommendations, emphasized the importance of acknowledgment and celebration of the ethnic diversity of Pakistan; training and orientation of the students to instill greater sensitivity and receptivity. Awareness about inclusivity and diversity be made part of the curriculum, she stressed.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed endorsed her recommendations and added that the tackling mechanism must be institutionalized and new students should be provided with the necessary training in that regard.

Former chief secretary Balochistan Nasir Mehmood Khosa called for setting up an interministerial body which includes all the relevant stakeholders on the analogy of work done for FATF delisting.

He underlined that the Constitution of Pakistan has guaranteed the protection of individual fundamental human rights of every citizen.

Director General Ministry of Human Rights briefed the members in detail on the international conventions of human rights to which Pakistan is a signatory.

Moreover, the committee was apprised that the high court order for the constitution of the commission to examine the issues of Baloch students has been challenged by the federal government in Supreme Court.

Members with a consensus decided that a letter be written to the prime minister on behalf of the commission to withdraw the government appeals in that regard.

Furthermore, the commission will hold a special meeting in Quetta to meet all stakeholders and the Baloch students.

The commission also directed the chief secretary Balochistan to publicise the recently established special cells at the divisional headquarters level in the press to inform the general public so that people could reach out for the resolution of their grievances.

The commission also sought a compliance report from the chief secretary Balochistan regarding the directions made in the previous meetings, to be submitted within one week.

The commission decided to seek a briefing from the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) during the next meeting.

Senators, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Kamran Murtaza, former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Members, Dr Asma Faiz, Nasir Mehmood Khosa, and senior officials from the Ministry of Human Rights and Interior Ministry were in attendance.

Previous articleSidra Amin on a journey to score big for Pakistan
Next articlePunjab govt likely to remove IGP Faisal Shahkar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Robbers sweep Jewellery shop in Karachi

KARACHI: Four armed robbers looted gold and cash worth millions or rupees from a jeweller’s shop on Tariq road in Karachi on Saturday. In the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senator Swati’s family sent his obscene video featuring with wife

-- Imran Khan urges CJP to take suo motu notice, aplogises Mrs Swati on behalf of Pakistan -- Politicians, journalists condemn as FIA terms video...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP reports 279 new dengue cases, taking tally to 19,720

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday reported to have as many as 279 new dengue cases in the province during the past...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK president, PM pay glowing tribute to Jammu martyrs

MUZAFFARBAD: Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday paid glowing tribute to...
Read more
NATIONAL

I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Azam Swati: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the privacy violation of Senator Azam Swati's wife, urging Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Financial crisis: LG autonomous bodies refuse to transfer funds to KP govt

PESHAWAR: The autonomous bodies of the KP Local Government Department have refused to transfer their funds to account one, saying that such transfer is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Azam...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the privacy violation of Senator Azam Swati's wife, urging Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar...

Financial crisis: LG autonomous bodies refuse to transfer funds to KP govt

Punjab govt likely to remove IGP Faisal Shahkar

Experts for raising awareness on fundamental rights of all ethnic groups

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.