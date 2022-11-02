Pakistan asks Netherland to provide technical assistance in horticulture

Islamabad: Pakistan has asked the Netherlands to provide technical assistance in horticulture especially berries, vegetables, seed production, livestock and dairy sectors.

The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq requested this from Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Henny Fokel de Vries on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the warm and cordial relation between the Government of Pakistan and Kingdom of Netherlands in a meeting with the Ambassador of Netherlands.

The Minister stressed that the economic cooperation between two countries needs to be deepened and enlarged for the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries.

“Pakistan appreciates the Kingdom of Netherland’s timely and very valuable humanitarian assistance during the floods of 2010 and the recent devastating climate calamity.” Said the Minister. He added that Pakistan’s contribution to global emissions stands less than 1%. However, Pakistan is a badly affected country figuring among the top five most vulnerable nations globally. He further remarked that Pakistan needs to be supported to fight the negative impact of climate saving the most vulnerable and poor communities from the destruction of future disasters.

Henny appreciated the cordial relationship between Pakistan and Netherlands and acknowledged the devastating impact of climate change on the country. She stated that; “The Government of Netherlands is trying to provide as much assistance as we can and we are ready to assist for long term recovery programs.” She further stated that, “As the climate is changing much faster than we expected. Therefore, the world needs to be united to make sure every country is well protected.”

While speaking on enhancing Pak-Netherlands relations, the Minister for Economic Affairs stressed on revamping Government to Government Development Cooperation.

He also stressed for reviving and allocating special seats in the Netherlands Fellowship Program & Scholarship.

He also highlighted the provision of Technical Assistance in Agriculture especially, water resources and irrigation along with support in horticulture especially berries, vegetables, seed production, livestock and dairy as the Dutch have world class technologies in these areas.

Dutch companies could be engaged to transfer us technology for seed development in Pakistan.

The Ambassador assured complete assistance in the said areas and apprised the Minister that the efforts on these programs especially on vocational training and technical exchange have already been started which was appreciated by the Minister.