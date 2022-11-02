World

Twitter bans over 54,000 accounts in India

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Twitter banned 52,141 accounts of the platform in India between August 26 and September 25 this year for various reasons.

Twitter in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that these accounts were banned for promoting child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and other social and political reasons.

The micro-blogging platform, now owned by Elon Musk, said it received 157 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms, and took action on 129 of those URLs.

The twitter also took down 1,982 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

Agencies

