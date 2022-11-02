World urged to hold India accountable for its state terrorism in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, incarcerated Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, has appealed to the international community and world human rights organizations to hold India accountable for its state terrorism in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a message from

Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu said the entire world is standing with the people

of Ukraine but has turned a blind eye to what India has been doing in IIOJK

for the last several decades. He said that the other countries should not

link their relations with India to their economic interests but with the

Indian human rights record.

Ahsan Untoo said that the US Secretary of State, Antony John Blinken, had

expressed solidarity with the victims of Mumbai attacks but deplored that he

failed to utter a single word for the victims of Indian state terrorism in

the occupied territory including the massacres of Kupwara, Sopore, Gaw

Kadal, Handwara, Hawal, Nawa Kadal, Bijbehara and Chittisinghpora as well as

Kunanposhpora mass rape and Shopian double rape and murder.