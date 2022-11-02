NATIONAL

2.5m people receive medical treatment through Sehat Card

By Staff Report

LAHORE: More than 2.5 million people in Punjab have received free treatment facility through Sehat Sahulat Card, according to statistics issued here on Wednesday by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.
So far, the people of Punjab had received free treatment worth more than Rs 56 billion through the card.
As many as 792 government and private hospitals had been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. Provincial Health Secretary Muhammad Usman said that the people of Punjab were getting free treatment facilities from 184 government and 608 private hospitals through the card.
He said that more than 559,000 people got free facility of dialysis and 58,100 people got the facility of free coronary angiography through the card.
So far, 228,000 women in Punjab have got the facility of free cesarean operation, 37,900 people availed free hernia operation facility, and 39,000 people received free chemotherapy facility through the card.
Apart from this, 29,000 people got free angioplasty facility and 180,900 underwent free eye surgery.

Previous articleWorld urged to hold India accountable for its state terrorism in IIOJK
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

World urged to hold India accountable for its state terrorism in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, incarcerated Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan asks Netherland to provide technical assistance in horticulture

Islamabad: Pakistan has asked the Netherlands to provide technical assistance in horticulture especially berries, vegetables, seed production, livestock and dairy sectors. The Federal Minister for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army Chief visits ASFC headquarters

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Headquarters Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC). During the visit, he interacted with officers...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese delegation visits PCJCCI

LAHORE: A Chinese delegation, led by Gao Qiang, Vice President of Sinovac Global. met SM Naveed, chairman Special Economic Zones/ former president Pakistan China...
Read more
NATIONAL

Yutong Master donates 200 tents, 1,400 ration bags for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: China’s Yutong Bus and Pakistan’s Master Motors donated 200 tents and 1,400 ration bags for flood victims in Sindh province. According to Gwadar on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s low-cost airline Fly Jinnah begins operations

KARACHI: Pakistan's new low-cost airline, Fly Jinnah, has started flight operations across Pakistan as the fourth domestic airline. The first flight of the country's new...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

North Korea fires more than 20 missiles, one close to South

Seoul: North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said...

Pakistan aim to win 2nd successive ICC Women’s Championship series at home

Suryakumar grabs top position for batters in ICC T20I Player Rankings

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.