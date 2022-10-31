NATIONAL

Cloud pavilion launched, Pakistan all set for upcoming CIIE

By Staff Report

SHANGHAI: An Online National Pavilion featured Pakistan’s trade exchanges, investment environment, characteristic industries, and tourism was launched for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

As per Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the cloud pavilion showcased Pakistan as an emerging market of thriving opportunity.

“We are looking forward to the participation in different trade fairs, especially the upcoming CIIE to be held in Shanghai this November,” noted Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, while taking an exclusive interview with China Economic Net.

Scheduled from November 5 to 10, the 5th CIIE provides a platform for companies from around the world to display their products, promote their brands, and find more business partners in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Expo launched its cloud series recently, which consists of the online national exhibition and the Digital CIIE platform.

A total of 30 countries have taken part in the online country exhibition which is now in trial operation, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of China International Import Expo Bureau, adding that the platform is set to offer a visiting experience comparable to that of an offline exhibition.

Pakistan enjoys a large pool of workforce of more than 60 million, and a growing consumer tele-density of more than 150 million, noted source from TDAP.

Also Pakistan is one of the major contributors to the global market when it comes to agriculture, textile, footwear, pharmaceutical, sport goods, packaging, iron & steel. “Using this platform, we are working together to expand our trade with China and with the world,” the Ambassador pinpointed, adding that China is already Pakistan’s largest trading partner and last year the bilateral trade volume hit a record level.

Courtesy of the booming Sino-Pak trade and investment cooperation coupled with important platforms such as CIIE, Pakistan’s overall export to China has registered steady growth in recent years.

Staff Report

