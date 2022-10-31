NATIONAL

French envoy, Mandviwalla discuss trade, investment opportunities

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador Nicolas Galey on Monday called on Chief Whip Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here and exchanged views on trade, investment and other issues of mutual interest.

Mandviwalla said improving inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries would help enhance business and trade ties, adding that he looked forward to see more interaction among the members of the Pak-France Friendship Group.

The chief whip also hoped to see the Pakistan-France Business Alliance play a more active role in promoting trade activities between the two countries.

The ambassador said that he was pleased to see French companies operating in Pakistan and also expressed his satisfaction on the manufacturing of Peugeot in Karachi.

He also congratulated the senator on Pakistan’s removal from the FATF’s Grey List and said France had immensely supported Pakistan on the issue.

Discussing the recent floods and France’s contribution in relief and rescue operations in Pakistan, he said the French rescuers assisting in the operation was a perfect example of developing people to people contact that would lead strengthening of bilateral ties.

He was of the view that parliamentary visits were an excellent means of improving and enhancing relations between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Nicolas was presented with a memento. He thanked Senator Mandviwalla for his hospitality and said he looked forward to developing stronger bilateral links through various parliamentary and business avenues.

Previous articleCloud pavilion launched, Pakistan all set for upcoming CIIE
Next articleFM to represent Pakistan at virtual SCO-CHG meeting on Tuesday
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHO suspended for alleged torture of journalists

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday suspended the station head officer (SHO) involved in the alleged torture over journalists in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the extension of the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP CM directs authorities to workout modalities to declare mines, minerals sector as industry

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to work out modalities for declaring the mines and minerals sector as an...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM gives Rs 5m cheque to daughter of late journalist Sadaf Naeem

LAHORE: The daughter of senior journalist Sadaf Naeem, Nimra Naeem, son Azan Naeem, uncle Naveed Bhatti and a close friend Marwa Ansar called on...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM to represent Pakistan at virtual SCO-CHG meeting on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent Pakistan at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (SCO-CHG) meeting scheduled to be held in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cloud pavilion launched, Pakistan all set for upcoming CIIE

SHANGHAI: An Online National Pavilion featured Pakistan's trade exchanges, investment environment, characteristic industries, and tourism was launched for the upcoming 5th China International Import...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the extension of the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days. In...

KP CM directs authorities to workout modalities to declare mines, minerals sector as industry

CM gives Rs 5m cheque to daughter of late journalist Sadaf Naeem

FM to represent Pakistan at virtual SCO-CHG meeting on Tuesday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.