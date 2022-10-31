Charge and counter-charge

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims he was approached by a mutual acquaintance with a message from PTI chief Imran Khan, that a consensus be evolved over the appointment of the next COAS. PTI chief has firmly denied making such an approach, during his Long March speech on Sunday saying that the Prime Minister was a mere ‘boot polisher’ and it was not worth talking with him. Mr Khan said that he was still talking to those whose boots hew polished, and he would not talk to someone who could not deliver anything. Mr Sharif said that there was no question of consulting Mr Khan on the COAS’s appointment, as it was purely AT the discretion of the Prime Minister.

Mr Khan also said that his party had not requested anyone in the military establishment to help it come to power. Once again, he seemed to be trying to explain to his audience that he was consistent in his opposition to the military, and that the PDM parties had curried favour with the military to oust him through a vote of no-confidence. He seemed to carry some resentment against the DG ISI for his pre-Long March press conference, in which he had said that Imran had offered the COAS a lifetime extension at the time of the vote of no-confidence. Mr Khan has not had his expected success in galvanizing the public, as the turnout at the rallies he is holding en route is less than has been promised. It cannot be said that his popularity has waned, for in the Kurram by-election, he won handily, even though he had not been present in the constituency because of Long March matters requiring his presence in Lahore.

That victory probably adds both zest and urgency to the Long March, but not because it would force early elections. The Assemblies are probably past the point where there would be an early dissolution, as the constitutionally mandated election is now less than a year away. However, the Long March provides an opportunity for Mr Khan to carry his message to the Punjab heartland across the GT Road, which would be helpful in an election year. So far, the Long March has also been peaceful, but it has not been free of casualties. A telejournalist has been crushed by falling off the container, a policeman has died of a heart attack. There is all the more need to ensure that the Long March stays peaceful, not just at its terminus, but as it winds its way across the country.