FIA arrests ‘wanted’ Achorperson Ch Ghulam Hussain in an old case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested senior anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a coffee shop in Lahore, claiming Mr Chaudhry was “wanted” in case number 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

In a statement issued after the arrest, the FIA further said that Ghulam had taken a loan worth over Rs50 million from a bank on fake documents in 2003, adding that two of his sons were also involved in the case.

The FIA said that a banking court in Lahore have issued a non-bailable warrant for Hussain in the case. “Further investigations are underway,” it added.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain’s son told ARY News: “My father was sitting in a coffee shop with friends when a FIA team comprising 30 to 40 officers came and took him into custody, probably in an old case.”

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain is not only a seasoned journalist but also a part of ARY News’ popular talkshow “The Reporters” viewed by hundreds of thousands of people daily. He brings in his years-long experience to analyze political developments and current affairs along with ARY News Islamabad Bureau Chief Khawar Ghumman.

He also participated in today’s episode of ‘The Reporters’ on ARY News but now his son has confirmed that FIA officials took him into custody over an old case from a coffee shop near his residence in Lahore.