NATIONAL

FIA arrests ‘wanted’ Achorperson Ch Ghulam Hussain in an old case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested senior anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a coffee shop in Lahore, claiming Mr Chaudhry was “wanted” in case number 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

In a statement issued after the arrest, the FIA further said that Ghulam had taken a loan worth over Rs50 million from a bank on fake documents in 2003, adding that two of his sons were also involved in the case.

The FIA said that a banking court in Lahore have issued a non-bailable warrant for Hussain in the case. “Further investigations are underway,” it added.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain’s son told ARY News: “My father was sitting in a coffee shop with friends when a FIA team comprising 30 to 40 officers came and took him into custody, probably in an old case.”

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain is not only a seasoned journalist but also a part of ARY News’ popular talkshow “The Reporters” viewed by hundreds of thousands of people daily. He brings in his years-long experience to analyze political developments and current affairs along with ARY News Islamabad Bureau Chief Khawar Ghumman.

He also participated in today’s episode of ‘The Reporters’ on ARY News but now his son has confirmed that FIA officials took him into custody over an old case from a coffee shop near his residence in Lahore.

 

 

Previous articleAll set as PTI long march starting today
Next articleImran invites nation to join long march to rid country of ‘thieves’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "foreign funded Fitna, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has admitted offering...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran invites nation to join long march to rid country of ‘thieves’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged that entire nation should participate in the “Haqeeqi Azaadi” Long March to liberate the country from...
Read more
NATIONAL

All set as PTI long march starting today

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalized preparations of its Haqeeqi Azadi Long March, which would be started on Friday (today) from Liberty Chowk Lahore, as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran questions rationale behind ‘political presser’ by state institution

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday raised questions over what he called the the "unprecedented press conference" by DGs of the Inter-Services Intelligence...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP not empowered to disqualify public representative under Article 62 (1) F: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not empowered to disqualify...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee losing streak against dollar continues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Thursday lost value by 81 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs221.49 against the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran invites nation to join long march to rid country of...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged that entire nation should participate in the “Haqeeqi Azaadi” Long March to liberate the country from...

FIA arrests ‘wanted’ Achorperson Ch Ghulam Hussain in an old case

All set as PTI long march starting today

Imran questions rationale behind ‘political presser’ by state institution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.