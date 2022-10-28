NATIONAL

Imran invites nation to join long march to rid country of ‘thieves’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged that entire nation should participate in the “Haqeeqi Azaadi” Long March to liberate the country from the “thieves” who seized power to end corruption cases of billions of rupees.

In a special message ahead of long-awaited historic long march, PTI Chairman said that the Haqeeqi Azaadi Long March would kick off from Liberty Chowk, Lahore today (Friday), which was not for any personal and political interest to oust or to form the government.

Imran Khan reiterated that the Long March was for a real independence of the country, where decisions could be made within the country, not outside the country.

He said that there should be justice in the country and everyone should be equal before the law, adding that progress and prosperity of a country could only be ensured where there was a just system.

Imran Khan went on to say that a small class was occupying the resources of the country and these thieves committed robbery every time but gave themselves NROs every time.

PTI Chairman said that the Haqeeqi Azaadi Long March was to rid the country from the corrupt class, vowing that the movement would last until the country was liberated in real sense.

He stated that the people had the right to decide elect government through free, fair and transparent elections, adding that they wanted a country for which Quaid-e-Azam struggled and Allama Iqbal dreamed of.

Previous articleFIA arrests ‘wanted’ Achorperson Ch Ghulam Hussain in an old case
Next articleImran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "foreign funded Fitna, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has admitted offering...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA arrests ‘wanted’ Achorperson Ch Ghulam Hussain in an old case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested senior anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a coffee shop in Lahore, claiming Mr Chaudhry was...
Read more
NATIONAL

All set as PTI long march starting today

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalized preparations of its Haqeeqi Azadi Long March, which would be started on Friday (today) from Liberty Chowk Lahore, as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran questions rationale behind ‘political presser’ by state institution

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday raised questions over what he called the the "unprecedented press conference" by DGs of the Inter-Services Intelligence...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP not empowered to disqualify public representative under Article 62 (1) F: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not empowered to disqualify...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee losing streak against dollar continues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Thursday lost value by 81 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs221.49 against the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran invites nation to join long march to rid country of...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged that entire nation should participate in the “Haqeeqi Azaadi” Long March to liberate the country from...

FIA arrests ‘wanted’ Achorperson Ch Ghulam Hussain in an old case

All set as PTI long march starting today

Imran questions rationale behind ‘political presser’ by state institution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.