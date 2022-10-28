Imran invites nation to join long march to rid country of ‘thieves’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged that entire nation should participate in the “Haqeeqi Azaadi” Long March to liberate the country from the “thieves” who seized power to end corruption cases of billions of rupees.

In a special message ahead of long-awaited historic long march, PTI Chairman said that the Haqeeqi Azaadi Long March would kick off from Liberty Chowk, Lahore today (Friday), which was not for any personal and political interest to oust or to form the government.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan's important message to the entire nation regarding Haqeeqi Azadi March.#WeTrustImranKhan#آرہا_ہے_پاکستانpic.twitter.com/7aBUOhpj1m — PTI DG Khan (@PTIDGKOFFICIAL) October 27, 2022

Imran Khan reiterated that the Long March was for a real independence of the country, where decisions could be made within the country, not outside the country.

He said that there should be justice in the country and everyone should be equal before the law, adding that progress and prosperity of a country could only be ensured where there was a just system.

Imran Khan went on to say that a small class was occupying the resources of the country and these thieves committed robbery every time but gave themselves NROs every time.

PTI Chairman said that the Haqeeqi Azaadi Long March was to rid the country from the corrupt class, vowing that the movement would last until the country was liberated in real sense.

He stated that the people had the right to decide elect government through free, fair and transparent elections, adding that they wanted a country for which Quaid-e-Azam struggled and Allama Iqbal dreamed of.