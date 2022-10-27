The PTI is to begin its Long March on Islamabad from Lahore Friday (today), and it is unfortunate for it that the main concern of observers is not so much whether it will achieve its political goals, as whether it will lead to bloodshed. While the latter concern was always hovering beneath the surface of the politics, it has come much more to the fore because former Minister Faisal Vawda has expressed fear of bloodshed, and linked it to the murder in Kenya of journalist Arshad Sharif. Mr Vawda held a press conference on the issue, which was not particularly clear, though he did say there was a conspiracy against Mr Sharif, though he did say by whom.

The political goals of the Long March are reasonably clear. Going from Lahore to Islamabad means passing through most of Central and Northern Punjab, and passing through the main battleground for the Punjab in any future election, and is about as effective a campaigning tool as there can be. More important for the PTI is to demonstrate to the establishment that it has the support of the electorate, and thus the umpire\s finger must be raised for fresh elections. The audience is thus the establishment rather than the PDM government.

It is possible to question the wisdom of the Long March under the present conditions of economic instability, the flood situation and political instability, but it is not possible to question the PTI’s right to conduct it. Whether it yields the results the PTI wants is another matter, but it should be stressed, both in view of earlier fears and in view of Mr Vawda’s reservations, that the PTI must keep the Long March peaceful. While it passes through areas where the PTI controls the provincial government, there should be no problem, but as soon as it enters federal territory, things could go awry. The primary responsibility to maintain calm will rest on the government. Even if there are miscreants out to exploit the situation, it is the duty of the government to prevent them from wreaking any mischief. The PTI should also realize that if it cannot achieve its goals peacefully, it will not improve its chances if any of its followers resort to the sort of violence that was witnessed in its previous Long March, on May 25. Its leadership must exercise extra vigilance on the cadres.