NATIONAL

Leaders say world shouldn’t turn blind eye to rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif (C) addresses the members of the media before attending a hearing outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on April 5, 2022. - Pakistan's supreme court was to sit April 5 for a second day to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly and call fresh elections. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top leadership has urged the world to not “turn a blind eye” to human rights abuses in occupied Jammu Kashmir, and noted the “urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long”.

The message came on the anniversary of the region’s occupation by Indian forces in 1947.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significance of the day, saying it was a testament to “Kashmiris’ legendary courage and resilience they have shown in standing up to the Indian occupation forces over the last 75 years”.

“Today, the people of Pakistan pay rich tribute to Kashmiris and vow to keep standing by them in their just struggle,” he said.

“The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, which is a heavily militarised valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long,” he said.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s call for the immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, which stripped the valley of its special status under the Indian Constitution.

The president also urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in disputed Kashmir.

“We observe Kashmir Black Day to remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for their right to self-determination by condemning the ongoing atrocities of Indian occupation forces over the last seven-and-a-half decades,” he remarked.

The president said the entire nation reaffirms unwavering support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for freedom.

Occupied Kashmir remains under Indian military siege, exacerbated by draconian curbs on fundamental freedoms of the people of the occupied territory, he added.

He said the situation had worsened considerably over the last three years with India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

“These actions violate the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions which stipulate that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people of Kashmir through a free and impartial plebiscite to be conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,” he commented.

Previous articlePakistan hopes Sunak will push India on Kashmir resolution
Next articlePakistan condemns deadly Iran shrine attack
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

US ambassador announces additional $30mn in flood relief

ISLAMABAD: Donald Blome, US ambassador to Pakistan, on Thursday announced an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood relief efforts. Blome made the...
Read more
NATIONAL

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

LONDON: A UK court has rejected an appeal against deportation to Pakistan by two members of a gang jailed a decade ago for grooming...
Read more
NATIONAL

Long march won’t be allowed to enter Red Zone, says Sana

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said Thursday that the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be allowed to enter the...
Read more
NATIONAL

With applause and flowers, thousands attend funeral of Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of people attended the funeral of Arshad Sharif, anchorperson and outspoken military critic who was killed under mysterious circumstances in Kenya, at...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N lawmakers in Punjab challenge suspension in LHC

LAHORE: Lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) challenged the suspension of their Punjab Assembly membership in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC delists PTI plea for probe into leaders’ ‘mistreatment’ over no-show

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday delisted a plea by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking a judicial probe into "mistreatment" meted out to its...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Long march won’t be allowed to enter Red Zone, says Sana

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said Thursday that the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be allowed to enter the...

With applause and flowers, thousands attend funeral of Arshad Sharif

PML-N lawmakers in Punjab challenge suspension in LHC

IHC delists PTI plea for probe into leaders’ ‘mistreatment’ over no-show

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.