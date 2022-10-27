Leaders say world shouldn’t turn blind eye to rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top leadership has urged the world to not “turn a blind eye” to human rights abuses in occupied Jammu Kashmir, and noted the “urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long”.

The message came on the anniversary of the region’s occupation by Indian forces in 1947.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significance of the day, saying it was a testament to “Kashmiris’ legendary courage and resilience they have shown in standing up to the Indian occupation forces over the last 75 years”.

“Today, the people of Pakistan pay rich tribute to Kashmiris and vow to keep standing by them in their just struggle,” he said.

“The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, which is a heavily militarised valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long,” he said.

Today, the people of Pakistan pay rich tribute to Kashmiris & vow to keep standing by them in their just struggle. The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in IIOJK, which is a heavily militarized valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long. https://t.co/KFX8gBtSKQ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s call for the immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, which stripped the valley of its special status under the Indian Constitution.

The president also urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in disputed Kashmir.

“We observe Kashmir Black Day to remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for their right to self-determination by condemning the ongoing atrocities of Indian occupation forces over the last seven-and-a-half decades,” he remarked.

The president said the entire nation reaffirms unwavering support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for freedom.

Occupied Kashmir remains under Indian military siege, exacerbated by draconian curbs on fundamental freedoms of the people of the occupied territory, he added.

He said the situation had worsened considerably over the last three years with India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

“These actions violate the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions which stipulate that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people of Kashmir through a free and impartial plebiscite to be conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,” he commented.