Pakistan condemns deadly Iran shrine attack

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned an attack on a Shi’ite shrine in Iran on Wednesday which killed 15 people, escalating tensions in a country reeling from a wave of protests.

Tehran said it had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz. State media blamed “takfiri terrorists” — a label Iran uses for hardline Sunni militants like Islamic State.

The militant group Islamic State has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including deadly twin bombings in 2017 which targeted Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Office said the government and people of Pakistan were deeply saddened at the precious loss of lives and injuries sustained in the dastardly terrorist attack.

The people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Iran counterparts in this hour of grief and express profound sympathies to the families of the deceased, and pray for the swift recovery of those injured, the statement said.

Pakistan strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, it added.

Wednesday’s killing of Shi’ite pilgrims came on the same day that Iran’s security forces clashed with increasingly strident protesters marking the 40-day anniversary since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman.

Minister for Interior Ahmad Vahidi blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for the Shiraz attack, and President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would respond, according to state media.

Staff Report

US ambassador announces additional $30mn in flood relief

ISLAMABAD: Donald Blome, US ambassador to Pakistan, on Thursday announced an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood relief efforts. Blome made the...
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

LONDON: A UK court has rejected an appeal against deportation to Pakistan by two members of a gang jailed a decade ago for grooming...
Long march won't be allowed to enter Red Zone, says Sana

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said Thursday that the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be allowed to enter the...
With applause and flowers, thousands attend funeral of Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of people attended the funeral of Arshad Sharif, anchorperson and outspoken military critic who was killed under mysterious circumstances in Kenya, at...
PML-N lawmakers in Punjab challenge suspension in LHC

LAHORE: Lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) challenged the suspension of their Punjab Assembly membership in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on...
IHC delists PTI plea for probe into leaders' 'mistreatment' over no-show

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday delisted a plea by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking a judicial probe into "mistreatment" meted out to its...
