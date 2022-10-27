IHC delists PTI plea for probe into leaders’ ‘mistreatment’ over no-show

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday delisted a plea by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking a judicial probe into “mistreatment” meted out to its party leaders held by police in different cases.

The plea was delisted by the IHC over a no-show from the applicants despite two calls in today’s hearing.

The IHC was moved by PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak and others, seeking a judicial probe into the “inhuman and degrading treatment” meted out to the party leaders.

They filed the petition through Sher Afzal Khan Advocate and cited the federation through the Secretary Ministry of Interior and the director general (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

The applicants prayed to the court to direct a judicial probe into the alleged acts of inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to Shehbaz Gil, Senator Swati and MP Saleh Muhammad Khan by a judicial officer not below the rank of District and Sessions Judge.