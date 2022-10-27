Ad Hoc Posts

Opinion

By Editor's Mail
The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) recently announced its intention to appoint subject specialists in BPS-17 in its education department on an ad hoc basis. However, past experience shows that whenever the AJK Public Service Commission tries to conduct exams for filling the said posts, some people take the matter to the court and disrupt the whole process. The relevant authorities should conduct the exams before history repeates itself yet again.

KHATEEB KHAN

KOTLI, AJK

